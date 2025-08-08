Open Menu

NA Speaker Praises Forces For Foiling Infiltration In Zhob

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday praised Pakistan’s security forces for foiling an infiltration attempt by Indian-backed terrorists in Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement, he commended the forces for eliminating 33 militants during the operation and lauded their bravery and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security.

Sadiq expressed pride in the actions of the security forces, stating that Pakistan’s enemies will never succeed in their nefarious designs against the country.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands firmly united with the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism, which will continue until it is completely eradicated.

Sadiq reaffirmed that terrorism and Indian interference will not be tolerated on Pakistani soil, adding that national unity will decisively defeat any attempt to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

The Speaker concluded by praying for continued success in the nation’s fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday praised Pakistan’s security forces for foiling an infiltration attempt by Indian-backed terrorists in Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement, he commended the forces for eliminating 33 militants during the operation and lauded their bravery and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security.

Sadiq expressed pride in the actions of the security forces, stating that Pakistan’s enemies will never succeed in their nefarious designs against the country.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands firmly united with the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism, which will continue until it is completely eradicated.

Sadiq reaffirmed that terrorism and Indian interference will not be tolerated on Pakistani soil, adding that national unity will decisively defeat any attempt to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

The Speaker concluded by praying for continued success in the nation’s fight against terrorism.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

57 minutes ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

35 seconds ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

9 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

36 seconds ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

38 seconds ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

39 seconds ago
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

44 seconds ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

4 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

4 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

4 minutes ago
 Independence day preparations in full swing

Independence day preparations in full swing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan