NA Speaker Praises Forces For Foiling Infiltration In Zhob
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday praised Pakistan’s security forces for foiling an infiltration attempt by Indian-backed terrorists in Zhob, Balochistan.
In a statement, he commended the forces for eliminating 33 militants during the operation and lauded their bravery and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security.
Sadiq expressed pride in the actions of the security forces, stating that Pakistan’s enemies will never succeed in their nefarious designs against the country.
He emphasized that the entire nation stands firmly united with the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism, which will continue until it is completely eradicated.
Sadiq reaffirmed that terrorism and Indian interference will not be tolerated on Pakistani soil, adding that national unity will decisively defeat any attempt to disrupt peace in Balochistan.
The Speaker concluded by praying for continued success in the nation’s fight against terrorism
