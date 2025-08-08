Open Menu

CSA Concludes HEC Officers Training Programme

The Civil Services Academy (CSA), Walton Campus, successfully concluded the closing ceremony on Friday for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) officers' training programme, Cohort 1, themed “Transforming Governance: Enhancing Public Sector Performance and Integrity”

Managing Director, National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Dr. Noor Amna Malik, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

The ceremony started with the National Anthem and a Quranic recitation. The event featured a documentary showcasing the participants’ learning journey, followed by certificate distribution.

The week-long programme, organised by CSA’s Capacity Building Wing, aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of HEC officers through focused sessions on governance, leadership, communication, change management and reform strategies. Participants also engaged in personality development modules including etiquette training, book reviews and film screenings, alongside interactive sessions with probationary officers from the 53rd Common Training Programme (CTP).

In his remarks, Director Capacity Building, Shabbir Akbar Zaidi, highlighted CSA’s expanding role in nurturing an inclusive civil service, referencing recent outreach programmes targeting minorities, Baloch youth, merged districts, industrial workers’ children, and public university students. He emphasised CSA’s commitment to bridging gaps in access to competitive exams and leadership roles, aligning with Pakistan’s vision of inclusive governance and national integration.

Managing Director, NAHE Dr. Noor Amna Malik congratulated the participants on their commitment and encouraged them to leverage their newly acquired skills and networks to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s higher education sector and public service delivery. She also lauded the initiative, underscoring the importance of ongoing professional development for effective governance and institutional excellence.

The ceremony concluded with a networking session, fostering dialogue between faculty, trainees and dignitaries for future collaboration.

