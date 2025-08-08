CSA Concludes HEC Officers Training Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM
The Civil Services Academy (CSA), Walton Campus, successfully concluded the closing ceremony on Friday for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) officers' training programme, Cohort 1, themed “Transforming Governance: Enhancing Public Sector Performance and Integrity”
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Civil Services academy (CSA), Walton Campus, successfully concluded the closing ceremony on Friday for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) officers' training programme, Cohort 1, themed “Transforming Governance: Enhancing Public Sector Performance and Integrity.”
Managing Director, National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Dr. Noor Amna Malik, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
The ceremony started with the National Anthem and a Quranic recitation. The event featured a documentary showcasing the participants’ learning journey, followed by certificate distribution.
The week-long programme, organised by CSA’s Capacity Building Wing, aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of HEC officers through focused sessions on governance, leadership, communication, change management and reform strategies. Participants also engaged in personality development modules including etiquette training, book reviews and film screenings, alongside interactive sessions with probationary officers from the 53rd Common Training Programme (CTP).
In his remarks, Director Capacity Building, Shabbir Akbar Zaidi, highlighted CSA’s expanding role in nurturing an inclusive civil service, referencing recent outreach programmes targeting minorities, Baloch youth, merged districts, industrial workers’ children, and public university students. He emphasised CSA’s commitment to bridging gaps in access to competitive exams and leadership roles, aligning with Pakistan’s vision of inclusive governance and national integration.
Managing Director, NAHE Dr. Noor Amna Malik congratulated the participants on their commitment and encouraged them to leverage their newly acquired skills and networks to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s higher education sector and public service delivery. She also lauded the initiative, underscoring the importance of ongoing professional development for effective governance and institutional excellence.
The ceremony concluded with a networking session, fostering dialogue between faculty, trainees and dignitaries for future collaboration.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan
Zero dengue case in last 24 hours
Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025
Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam
Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership
Independence day preparations in full swing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme32 seconds ago
-
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon9 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob33 seconds ago
-
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e-Haq35 seconds ago
-
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations36 seconds ago
-
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan41 seconds ago
-
Zero dengue case in last 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam4 minutes ago
-
Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership4 minutes ago
-
Independence day preparations in full swing4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations10 minutes ago
-
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams10 minutes ago