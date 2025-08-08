Open Menu

Man Kills Wife Six Months After Love Marriage In D.I. Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

A man allegedly shot dead his wife on Friday, six months after their love marriage, in the limits of Kirri Khaisur police station of Paharpur tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A man allegedly shot dead his wife on Friday, six months after their love marriage, in the limits of Kirri Khaisur police station of Paharpur tehsil.

According to police, the incident took place in Dheralawala Bhanar area of Bilot, where a man named Shifa opened fire on his wife inside their home, killing her on the spot.

Local sources said the couple had married of their own choice around six months ago, a decision that had caused resentment within their families.

The local police reached the scene soon after being informed, shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem, and launched further investigation.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

57 minutes ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

34 seconds ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

9 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

35 seconds ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

37 seconds ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

38 seconds ago
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

43 seconds ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

4 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

4 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

4 minutes ago
 Independence day preparations in full swing

Independence day preparations in full swing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan