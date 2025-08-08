Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

A man allegedly shot dead his wife on Friday, six months after their love marriage, in the limits of Kirri Khaisur police station of Paharpur tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A man allegedly shot dead his wife on Friday, six months after their love marriage, in the limits of Kirri Khaisur police station of Paharpur tehsil.

According to police, the incident took place in Dheralawala Bhanar area of Bilot, where a man named Shifa opened fire on his wife inside their home, killing her on the spot.

Local sources said the couple had married of their own choice around six months ago, a decision that had caused resentment within their families.

The local police reached the scene soon after being informed, shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem, and launched further investigation.