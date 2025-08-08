Man Kills Wife Six Months After Love Marriage In D.I. Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM
A man allegedly shot dead his wife on Friday, six months after their love marriage, in the limits of Kirri Khaisur police station of Paharpur tehsil
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A man allegedly shot dead his wife on Friday, six months after their love marriage, in the limits of Kirri Khaisur police station of Paharpur tehsil.
According to police, the incident took place in Dheralawala Bhanar area of Bilot, where a man named Shifa opened fire on his wife inside their home, killing her on the spot.
Local sources said the couple had married of their own choice around six months ago, a decision that had caused resentment within their families.
The local police reached the scene soon after being informed, shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem, and launched further investigation.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan
Zero dengue case in last 24 hours
Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025
Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam
Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership
Independence day preparations in full swing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme34 seconds ago
-
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon9 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob35 seconds ago
-
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e-Haq37 seconds ago
-
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations38 seconds ago
-
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan43 seconds ago
-
Zero dengue case in last 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam4 minutes ago
-
Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership4 minutes ago
-
Independence day preparations in full swing4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations10 minutes ago
-
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams10 minutes ago