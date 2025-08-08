Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

The Sindh Energy, Planning, and Development Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Friday announced that coal gasification at Thar will commence soon, paving the way for the establishment of fertilizer plants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Energy, Planning, and Development Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Friday announced that coal gasification at Thar will commence soon, paving the way for the establishment of fertilizer plants.

The minister, during his visit to Thar Block-II accompanied by a delegation of elected representatives, emphasized the role of Thar Block-II project in ensuring national energy security and fostering inclusive development and lauded inclusive growth efforts by the Thar Foundation, said a statement issued here.

The delegation was briefed on the strategic role of indigenous Thar coal in Pakistan’s energy mix. It was highlighted that SECMC has initiated its Phase III mine expansion to increase coal production capacity from 7.6 million tonnes to 11.4 million tonnes per annum, sufficient to supply energy to 4.5 million households daily.

The delegation was composed of Members of National Assembly Mahesh Kumar Malani and Dr. Ramesh Lal; CM’s Adviser on Environment Dost Ali Rahimoon, MPAs Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani and Qasim Soomro and other representative while MD Thar Coal Energy Board Tariq Shah, Secretary Energy Department Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, executives of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and other officers concerned were present.

The delegation was briefed on measures for promotion of socio-economic opportunities in Thar and was told that SECMC prioritized local talent development. Currently, 94% of its workforce is from Sindh, with 60% hailing from Thar while over 2,000 youth have received industry-related vocational training to improve their livelihood.

The minister, during his visit inaugurated an EV charging station for 70-tonne electric trucks, introduced on a pilot basis in SECMC’s dumper fleet. SECMC claims to be Pakistan's first mining company deploying electric trucks in operations for reducing fuel costs and improving operational efficiency.

Nasir Shah also inaugurated the second phase of the Thar Foundation Hospital in Islamkot, which includes a 50-bed Mother and Child Unit under construction. The hospital currently offers free consultations, medicines, laboratory and diagnostic services. The delegation was informed that Thar Foundation has provided free healthcare to over 370,000 patients at seven operational facilities so far.

The minister also observed a cancer awareness session organized under Sindh Government health initiatives and visited the hospital’s OPD, mobile units, and specialist clinics. He also visited a Thar Foundation school, interacted with teachers and students, received a presentation on curriculum and the digital literacy program and awarded certificates to students who recently passed the Federal Board matriculation examination with A grades.

Thar Foundation currently operates 28 school units, educating over 5,000 students, 35% of whom are girls.

SECMC CEO Amir Iqbal welcomed the Minister and delegation at Thar Block-II, and reiterated the company’s commitment to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security and contribute to inclusive development.