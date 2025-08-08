Open Menu

Grand Musical Concerts Kick Off In Hyderabad To Celebrate Independence, Marka-e-Haq

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e-Haq

The Grand Musical Concert, organized in Rani Bagh here on Friday evening to celebrate the 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq, kicked off amid the participation of tens of thousands of people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Grand Musical Concert, organized in Rani Bagh here on Friday evening to celebrate the 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq, kicked off amid the participation of tens of thousands of people.

The event has been organized by the Sindh Government in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. Pakistan's globally famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanam Marvi, Kaifi Khalil, Akhtar Chenal, Taj Mastani, Young Stunners and other singers are set to enthral the audience in the event.

Speaking at the inauguration, the council's President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the passion of the participating people for the country was inspiring."

This concert is for the youth and some of the biggest Names in the industry will perform here tonight," he told.

He asserted that the concert was the biggest event to have been held in Hyderabad.

Shah expressed gratitude to Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbassi, DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo, DC Zainul Abedin Memon, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and other officials for making all the required arrangements for the event.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Traffic Police chalked out a traffic management plan for the event, blocking certain roads leading to Rani Bagh on Thandi Sarak road for ordinary traffic. However, the road blockades created traffic jams on Thandi Sarak, Autobahn, Wadhu Wah and old National Highway roads.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

57 minutes ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

32 seconds ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

9 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

33 seconds ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

35 seconds ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

36 seconds ago
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

41 seconds ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

4 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

4 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

4 minutes ago
 Independence day preparations in full swing

Independence day preparations in full swing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan