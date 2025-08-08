Grand Musical Concerts Kick Off In Hyderabad To Celebrate Independence, Marka-e-Haq
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Grand Musical Concert, organized in Rani Bagh here on Friday evening to celebrate the 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq, kicked off amid the participation of tens of thousands of people.
The event has been organized by the Sindh Government in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. Pakistan's globally famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanam Marvi, Kaifi Khalil, Akhtar Chenal, Taj Mastani, Young Stunners and other singers are set to enthral the audience in the event.
Speaking at the inauguration, the council's President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the passion of the participating people for the country was inspiring."
This concert is for the youth and some of the biggest Names in the industry will perform here tonight," he told.
He asserted that the concert was the biggest event to have been held in Hyderabad.
Shah expressed gratitude to Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbassi, DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo, DC Zainul Abedin Memon, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and other officials for making all the required arrangements for the event.
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Traffic Police chalked out a traffic management plan for the event, blocking certain roads leading to Rani Bagh on Thandi Sarak road for ordinary traffic. However, the road blockades created traffic jams on Thandi Sarak, Autobahn, Wadhu Wah and old National Highway roads.
