Commissioner Announces Awards For Best Decorations On Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations

Published August 08, 2025

Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Friday has announced that the Chief Minister of Sindh has declared awards for the best decorated homes, cars, shops, and government/commercial buildings during the Independence Day and "Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations

All interested individuals, government offices, and autonomous bodies are encouraged to decorate their homes, cars, shops, and buildings in the best possible way and share pictures and videos of the same with their respective district focal persons via WhatsApp, along with their name and location.

The best decorations will be shortlisted for final awards and sent to the Secretary, Government of Sindh, Department of Culture and Tourism, Karachi. The deadline for submitting pictures and videos is August 13, 2025.

The focal persons for each district have been nominated including Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City, Sobia Falak Rao (0316-0492816), Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Khairpur Iqbal Ahmed Jandran (0300-3115220) and Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Ghotki, Majeed Hamid Sheikh (0300-8971233), respectively.

