- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations
Commissioner Announces Awards For Best Decorations On Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Friday has announced that the Chief Minister of Sindh has declared awards for the best decorated homes, cars, shops, and government/commercial buildings during the Independence Day and "Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Friday has announced that the Chief Minister of Sindh has declared awards for the best decorated homes, cars, shops, and government/commercial buildings during the Independence Day and "Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations.
All interested individuals, government offices, and autonomous bodies are encouraged to decorate their homes, cars, shops, and buildings in the best possible way and share pictures and videos of the same with their respective district focal persons via WhatsApp, along with their name and location.
The best decorations will be shortlisted for final awards and sent to the Secretary, Government of Sindh, Department of Culture and Tourism, Karachi. The deadline for submitting pictures and videos is August 13, 2025.
The focal persons for each district have been nominated including Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City, Sobia Falak Rao (0316-0492816), Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Khairpur Iqbal Ahmed Jandran (0300-3115220) and Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Ghotki, Majeed Hamid Sheikh (0300-8971233), respectively.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan
Zero dengue case in last 24 hours
Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025
Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam
Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership
Independence day preparations in full swing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CSA concludes HEC officers training programme32 seconds ago
-
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon9 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob33 seconds ago
-
Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e-Haq35 seconds ago
-
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka-e-Haq" Celebrations36 seconds ago
-
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan41 seconds ago
-
Zero dengue case in last 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam4 minutes ago
-
Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership4 minutes ago
-
Independence day preparations in full swing4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations10 minutes ago
-
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams10 minutes ago