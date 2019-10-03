Grievances of backward area candidates to be addressed properly: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan has said that grievances of candidates belonging to backward areas would be considered according to legal status of creation of new Zone-VI and Zonal quota rationalization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan has said that grievances of candidates belonging to backward areas would be considered according to legal status of creation of new Zone-VI and Zonal quota rationalization.

He was presiding over a high level meeting regarding legal status of creation of Zone-VI and Zonal quota rationalization in Peshawar.

The meeting among others was attended by members Provincial Assembly Taj Muhammad, Pir Fida Muhammad, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Pakhtoon Yar, Riaz Khan, Secretary Establishment Sayed Jamaluddin Shah, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPDC) Faridullah Khan and concerned officials.

On the occasion, Chairman KPPSC briefed the meeting about current zonal allocation quota formula and proposal for consideration regarding creation of new zones. Report of a sub-committees established also presented its report on the legal status of creation of zone-VI.

The minister directed all members of the commission to work more on the zonal quota rationalization and creation of zone-VI to address grievances of candidates belonging to backward areas. He said that after next meeting of the commission final report would be presented to the cabinet for approval.