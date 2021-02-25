UrduPoint.com
Guided Tourism System Being Introduced At Kartarpur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Guided Tourism System being introduced at Kartarpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Kartarpur Governing Council of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony was considering a proposal to start a 'guided tourism system' in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, situated in Kartarpur, a town located in the tehsil Shakargarh, Narowal District in Punjab.

Accordingly to official sources the basic aim of introducing guided tourism system especially for local tourists was to preserve the sanctity of the Gurdwara Darbar Sri Sahib, the among the holiest site of the Sikh community.

The local pilgrims' movement in the historic site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak,settled and assembled the Sikh community after his missionary travels, would be regulated and streamlined under the system.

The Kartarpur Governing Council was also reviewing a proposal to establish recreation park at a 7 acre adjacent land to the Gurdwara to provide recreational facilities like hotel, playing area to visiting children.

The council has starting giving final shape to yet another proposal of providing permanent accommodation facilities to the staff of Kartarpur Gurdwara, who were currently residing in a marquee.The master plan of constructing permanent residential structure would be finalized by March. A bridge would also be constructed at Budhi Ravi River tofacilitate the local visitors.

