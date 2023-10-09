Open Menu

Hamas’ Successive Attacks Against Israel Are The Voice Of The Oppressed Palestinians. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 01:11 PM

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palestinians. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

The recent reaction of the Palestinians is coming out as a ray of freedom. Iran is the only Islamic state that has supported and appreciated Hamas attacks with a clear stance in this situation. Secretary Information PMLQ Central Punjab.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Sep , 2023) Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palestinians. These views were expressed by Information Secretary Muslim League Central Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hasan in a press release.

He said that Israel has an illegitimate existence and has been inflicting atrocities on the oppressed Palestinians for a long time. The recent reaction of the Palestinians is coming out as a ray of freedom.

He said that there is a golden opportunity for the Muslim Ummah to play a special role in getting rid of the Aqsa Mosque from the impure existence of Israel by putting pressure on the world powers during this ongoing tension and recognizing the independence of Palestine with its pre-1967 borders.

He said that the position of Pakistan and Pakistani people is very clear about Israel that its illegitimate existence has not been recognized till date and it is not possible to be recognized. He added that Iran is the only Islamic state that has supported and appreciated Hamas attacks with a clear stance in this situation.

