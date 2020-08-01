UrduPoint.com
Hazara Police Makes Foolproof Security Arrangements On Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Hazara police makes foolproof security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The Hazara police on Saturday made foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha amid COVID-19.

The police established check posts on all entry and exit points of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur.

The special deployment was made at the mosques and Eid Gahs during Eid prayer. The police also ensured implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

People from all walks of life appreciated the police efforts for maintaining the law and order situation and ensuring the SOPs on the first day of Eid.

More Stories From Pakistan

