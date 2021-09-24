(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Syed Amin-ul-Haq Friday said that Hazara University's Software Technology Park (STP) will prove to be a milestone in the overall development and technology excellence of the university.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the STP where Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati was also present.

He said that for the development of the IT sector, federal government spending billions of rupees on various projects with the cooperation of universities and research institutes across the country.

The Federal Minister said that our young students must come forward to embrace the advances in the new dimensions of the IT world including animation, artificial intelligence and 3D printing through which we could bring the country on the path of prosperity and development.

He said that Hazara University has a strategic position due to its location at the confluence of CPEC and Karakoram Highway, where students and young scholars from all over the country could continue their research activities.

He further said that the establishment of international standard National Incubation Center (NIC) to further strengthen the abilities of the IT-related students and scholars.

Explaining the government's targets for scientific development and industrial technology, the Federal Minister said that owing to the federal government's policies, Pakistan has become one of the smartphone manufacturers in the world.

He said that at present 160 million Pakistanis were using smartphones while we were trying to help the country's manufactures by introducing low-cost and standard smartphones.

While addressing the ceremony Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said that Hazara University Mansehra has made significant achievements in the field of higher education during a short span of time, the faculty staff and other employees of the university worked hard to achieve the target.

He further said that the future of Pakistan depends on the youth and the students have to work hard and diligently to innovate in the respective fields of education so that the country could progress.

Nasir Khan Afridi, Director Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) said that training of students in the IT sector, internship opportunities, and issuance of certificates were the objectives of PSEB.

PSEB was connecting all the small and big cities of the country with IT infrastructure so that the graduates could come forward in the field of IT and play a useful role in the economic development of the country, he said.

Omar Farooq, Chief Executive Officer Tech Valley, said that there was no other place suitable for the establishment of a software technology park than Hazara University as Hazara University was located at the junction of two global highways and could meet the technology need from any part of the country.

He said that through an agreement with Google, we would train more than 12,000 students and faculty members and the university will be digitized and connected to Google over the next four months.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed, welcomed the Federal Ministers on their arrival at the University. He also briefed the visiting dignitaries on the development, capacity of the education sector and ongoing programmes in the IT sector.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Hazara University, which was established in 2002 with limited resources, has today become a national-level higher education and research institution and its graduates are doing significant work in various walks of life.

Earlier, The Federal Ministers also visited the Centralized Research Laboratory which was established in the IT Department and inspected the ongoing research activities. Federal ministers also planted memorial plants in the university.