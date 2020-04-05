UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Hails PM's Decision Of Declaring Construction Sector As Industry

Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Daulat Ram Lohana has hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement of giving status of industry to construction sector and hoped that such step would yield good results for country's economy.

The HCSTSI president, while commending the decision of the prime minister, said that the construction business was at the verge of collapse due to increasing taxes on industries related with this sector, however after receiving the status of industry with incentives, the construction business would surely boost up and bring a new era of development in the industrial sector.

Due to lockdown and huge taxes, the industrialists, engineers, experts and workers were suffering financial constraints, he said and added that the status and incentives, announced by the prime minister would help in improving socio economic condition of all stakeholders.

He also congratulated the Chairman ABAD Mohsin Shekhi and other office bearers for their longstanding struggle in getting the status of construction sector as industry.

More Stories From Pakistan

