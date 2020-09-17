Health minister orders intensifying surveillance for dengue control

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officials concerned to intensify surveillance for dengue prevention in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officials concerned to intensify surveillance for dengue prevention in the province.

Addressing a cabinet meeting for dengue prevention at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here on Thursday, she stressed enhanced surveillance in the areas reporting cases.

She said that all commissioners and deputy commissioners must personally supervise dengue prevention activities.

In view of changing weather, efforts for dengue control are needed to be scaled up accordingly and no negligence would be tolerated, she said. She directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to present a report on inspection of hospitals. The minister said that availability of medicines at all hospitals must be ensured. "Only by identification of hot spots, larvacidal activities can yield best result, " she added.

Expressing displeasure over reports of fake data, the minister said the Punjab Information-Technology board (PITB) must analyse the data and identify districts fudging it. Although dengue is under control in Punjab, yet disciplinary action would be taken over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group, she added.

She said that all departments would have to work in synergy to control dengue in the province. All districts are directed to update their daily data on the dashboard, she said.

"I appeal people to keep their homes, offices and shops clean and tidy," she urged.

The minister said an awareness campaign on dengue was underway in Punjab and the government was making all-out efforts to control dengue.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis gave briefing to the minister on dengue prevention activities. Other departments also shared their respective contributions at the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, Punjab Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hassan Jaffery, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, Secretary school education Sara Aslam were present, whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link.

Also in attendance were representatives of Punjab Police, Directorate General Public Relations, Civil Aviation Authority, Livestock Department, PHA, DHA, Rescue 1122, Special Branch, Higher Education Department, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and officials of other departments.