Heavy Rain Hits Karachi
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The heavy rain hit different parts of the metropolis on the second consecutive day here on Sunday.
The rain was reported in different areas of the city including Saddar, Gulshan e Iqbal, Gulistan e Johar, Malir, I.I.Chundrigar road, Clifton and DHA.
The rainwater accumulated on roads and caused traffic jams. The people remained stuck in roads and kept waiting for public transport to travel to their homes.
The Pakistan meteorological department had predicted rains in most parts of the province till February 04.
The met department on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gomal University organizes ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmir4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris till freedom from India4 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operations in rain, snow affected areas of ..13 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city13 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Law Minister visits Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar23 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Zhob, Loralai23 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Kashmir solidarity day in befitting manner on Monday33 minutes ago
-
2024 Elections: ECP achieves milestone with completion of ballot paper printing33 minutes ago
-
175 polling stations established to facilitate 243,703 voters in PP-13 constituency33 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police prioritizes integrated communication system for General Elections 202433 minutes ago
-
Caretaker CM, CJP attend funeral prayer of lawyer Rashid A Rizvi34 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept issues 20 licenses to businessmen at BFC34 minutes ago