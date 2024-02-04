Heavy rain hits Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The heavy rain hit different parts of the metropolis on the second consecutive day here on Sunday.

The rain was reported in different areas of the city including Saddar, Gulshan e Iqbal, Gulistan e Johar, Malir, I.I.Chundrigar road, Clifton and DHA.

The rainwater accumulated on roads and caused traffic jams. The people remained stuck in roads and kept waiting for public transport to travel to their homes.

The Pakistan meteorological department had predicted rains in most parts of the province till February 04.

The met department on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.