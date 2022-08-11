ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is holding Inter-university Essay Writing Competition in urdu & English language in order to commemorate 75th anniversary of Pakistan.

According to official sources from HEC, the essay writing competition is aimed at sensitizing the Pakistani youth to analyze opportunities & challenges faced by the country and identify their role in development of Pakistan through critical thinking, creativity and productive engagement.

The deadline for submission of Essay is August 26, 2022. It is a great opportunity for the youth to demonstrate their extra ordinary writing skills and win national awards.

As per details, the essay topic in English including, Development Journey of Pakistan from 1947 to 2022; Lessons Learnt viz-a-viz Other Countries, Pakistan at 2047: National Youth Aspirations.

Similarly, the essay topics in Urdu including Pakistan ki Tarraqi ka safar (1947-2022): Taraqi pazeer mamalak say taqabli jaiza. The second topic is 2047 ka Pakistan: Nasl-e-Noh ki Umangain.

HEC announced prizes for both English & Urdu winners including 1st Position Rs. 500,000, 2nd Position Rs. 300,000, 3rd Position Rs. 200,000 and 4th -10th Position Rs. 100,000 (each).

The eligibility criteria to apply for the Essay Writing Competition is that the candidate must be Pakistani / AJK citizen, must be regular university student with maximum age limit of 25 years.

The essay should be submitted with duly filled registration form.? The students can participate only in one language (English or Urdu). Word Count for the essay should be between 2500-3000 words.

However, English Essay must be typed in 'Times New Roman' size 12, Line spacing 1.5 & Converted to pdf file, while Urdu Essay must be typed and converted to pdf file.

It is worth mentioning here that HEC reserves the right to reject any or all entries without assigning any reason.

Essay along with Registration Form is to be e-mailed and hardcopies of the same to be sent through post on the following address: Ms. Slasher Mirza Assistant Director (Academics) Higher Education Commission or send at Email: meshahzad@hec.gov.pk.