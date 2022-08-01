HED secretary visits BISE Lahore

Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) Secretary Najaf Iqbal on Monday visited the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) Secretary Najaf Iqbal on Monday visited the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

BISE Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali briefed the secretary about the board functions and steps taken to improve the examination system. He said that for the first time, computerized rosters were introduced for examination staff duties. He informed about steps taken to make the examinations transparent, besides apprising about the activities before and after the examinations.

The chairman also briefed the secretary about the difficulties being faced by the board and said that all teachers should be made bound to perform examination duties to avoid staff shortage during the examinations and for better functioning of the board.

The higher education department secretary appreciated the steps taken by the board and promised a complete cooperation in future.

Additional Secretary (Academic) Dr Rehana Ilyas, BISE Secretary Bushra Bibiand senior board officers were also present on the occasion.