HESCO declares three feeders load shedding-free

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) CEO Faizullah Dahri said that the HESCO has successfully made three 11kV feeders load shedding-free within just five days.

He made this announcement while addressing a ceremony held at Isra Village to mark the conversion of the 11kV Shah Bukhari feeder to zero load shedding.

Detailing the progress, Dahri stated that on May 14, 2025, the Memon Cooperative Housing Society feeder was made load shedding-free, followed by the Defence feeder on May 17 and today, the Shah Bukhari feeder. Areas benefiting from the zero load shedding status of Shah Bukhari feeder include Isra Village, Isra University, Isra Hospital, Asian Hospital, Iqra Village Housing Scheme, Indus Paradise Housing Scheme, various CNG stations, Lakhani Flats and commercial zones along the highway.

According to the HESCO spokesperson Sadique Kubbar, the CEO elaborated that the 11kV Shah Bukhari feeder was powered by the 132kV Rajputana grid station and serves a total of 3,074 connections. The feeder comprises 23 kilometers of high and low-tension lines and includes 136 transformers.

He said “this is our duty which we have fulfilled with your full cooperation, you pay 100 percent bills, you are a good pay master consumer, and we would continue to provide you electricity from the 11 KV Shah Bukhari feeder under zero load shedding”.

He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation from consumers, calling the initiative a mutual pact between HESCO and its users. “Our goal is to keep this feeder permanently free from load shedding,” he added.

He stated that by signing the MOU today, we have announced that we would not allow power theft, keep losses below 20 percent, maintain 100 percent recovery, and improve the distribution system.

The HESCO Director General of HR & Admin, Shafique Ahmed Memon, SE Operations Circle Hyderabad Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, Executive Engineer, Operations Qasimabad, Farooq Tunio, and others also spoke on the occasion.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Isra University Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi congratulated HESCO and thanked CEO Faizullah Dahri and his team for including the Isra University feeder in the zero load shedding initiative.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of honorary shields to the HESCO chief, officials, and technical staff in recognition of their efforts.