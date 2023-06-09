UrduPoint.com

High-level Probe Initiated To Find Cause Of Sudden Deaths Of Children In Tizzi Izzat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

High-level probe initiated to find cause of sudden deaths of children in Tizzi Izzat

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Faiza Naeem has said that the high-level teams of the health department have started the investigation related to the sudden death of three children in the area of Tibbi Izzat Tehsil Ahmedpur East.

She said that a medical camp has been established by the District Health Authority to provide immediate medical aid in this area.

A team of expert doctors will be available at the camp where medicines have also been provided.

She said that five more children were admitted to THQ Hospital Ahmadpur East and Bahawal Victoria Hospital after providing immediate medical aid, of which three children have been sent home after recovery while two children are undergoing treatment.

CEO Health Dr. Faiza has said that high-level teams have started their investigation on behalf of the office of the Director General of Health Services.

