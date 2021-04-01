UrduPoint.com
Highway Patrol Arrested 382 'criminals' Last Month

Thu 01st April 2021



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region arrested 382 alleged criminals and registered cases against them during the last month (March 2021).

A spokesperson for the PHP said here on Thursday that the police recovered illegal weapons including one Kalashnikov, 13 pistols of 30-bore, one pistol of 9MM and 407 cartridges/ bullets from the alleged criminals.

The teams arrested 19 proclaimed offenders and one court absconder during this period.

Police seized 2.8kg hashish and 157 liters of liquor from the drug-peddlers besides registering 133 cases against drivers over rash driving on the main roads.

Police teams also provided first aid to 1,769 persons and removed encroachments from 23 sites besides reuniting four missing children with their families during the month.

