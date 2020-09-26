UrduPoint.com
Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Ultimate Role Model For All Humanity: PM

Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:04 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the ultimate role model for humanity for all times to come

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the ultimate role model for humanity for all times to come.

The prime minister on his twitter handle Saturday posted the following famous quote of Alphonse de Lamartine, a renowned French poet, historian and statesman, praising different aspects of the Seerat of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

"Philosopher, orator, apostle, legislator, warrior, conqueror of ideas, restorer of rational dogmas, of a cult without images; the founder of twenty terrestrial states and of one spiritual state,that is Muhammad. As regards to all standards by which human greatness may be measured, we may ask: Is there any greater man than Muhammad?" (Extract from Alphonse de Lamartine's Histoire de la Turquie Paris, 1854, vol.

II, pp. 276-277).

Alphonse de Lamartine, (born October 21, 1790, Macon, France and died on February 28, 1869, Paris) was a French poet, historian, and statesman who achieved renown for his lyrics in M�ditations po�tiques (1820), which made him as one of the main figures in the Romantic movement of French literature.

In 1847, his Histoire des Girondins became widely popular as he rose to considerable political prominence in early 1848, when he led the Second Republic for a short time.

