Home Minister Assures Late Journalist Nasrullah Gadani's Family Of Justice
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on Thursday has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of journalist Nasrullah Gadani.
He directed to authorities concerned to arrest the culprits involved in the attack on the journalist. He assured the bereaved family of justice. He also prayed to Allah Almighty for higher ranks of the deceased in Janmah.
