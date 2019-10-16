Hospitals asked to submit their medical waste management plan

All private and government hospitals of Karachi have been asked to immediately submit their Hospital Waste Management (HWM) Plan to Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Government of Sindh (SEPA) in accordance with the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department (ECC&CDD), Murtuza Wahab in his directives issued Wednesday said the provincial government is very serious in handling the issue and will not allow any government or private hospital to continue with the practice of unsafe disposal of the hazardous refuse.

Taking strong exception to the fact that hospital waste being generated in the city is largely disposed off haphazardly, without complying with HWM Rules 2014, he said responsibility has to be adhered collectively for the sake of environment and public health safety.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting he said every hospitals will also have to ensure proper incineration of the waste (both medical and surgical) and share details of the same with the concerned authorities of the provincial government so as to avoid legal action.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Secretary for ECC&CDD,Khan Muhammad Mahar, Director General of SEPA, Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Additional Director General SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto and representatives of all major private and government hospitals of Karachi.

It was decided on the occasion that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) shall share the previous three years' record of hospital waste which was disposed off at their incinerators along with the copy of outsource agreement made with 3rd party and handling of total hospital waste.

KMC officials were asked to also provide list of hospitals utilizing the services of KMC incinerators for disposal of their medical waste.

Cantonment Boards functional in Karachi were directed to chalk out their policy framework for hospital waste and depute efficient officers to inspect the hospitals in their respective jurisdiction, in particular context of regular monitoring, ensuring that unsafe disposal of the peculiar hazardous waste is avoided.

The Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Environment directed the Additional Director General - SEPA, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto (also the focal person on HWM in Sindh) to issue notices to both private and public hospitals for hearing of disposal of medical solid waste every Monday.

"Administrators of every hospital in Karachi must be regularly invited to know their approach in context of hospital waste disposal with due care to ascertain their submissions and reports," said Barrister Murtuza Wahab.

The Sindh Health Commission was assigned with the responsibility to forward detailed list of hospitals to SEPA for issuance of notices as decided in the meeting, for personal hearing to each public and private hospital.

It was further decided that Deputy Commissioners concerned shall furnish reports regarding segregation and disposal of medical waste of hospitals coming in their jurisdiction.