Housing minister visits Swat prison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday visited Central Jail Swat and inspected its various sections.

He also visited barracks of inmates, women vocational centre and got briefing about provision of facilities to prisoners.

He visited educational center and checked the quality of food in jail canteen.

The minister appreciated the performance of jail staff and stressed upon them to continue efforts for further bringing improvement in the system.

He said that government was also working to impart skills to inmates aiming their improvement and enable them to perform a useful role in society after release.