HRCP to present concerns of workers' federation before govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is going to hold a meeting of trade unions, labor groups and workers' federations in Islamabad.

HRCP will be engaging the Pakistan Workers Federation, employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) including Sanitation workers, lady health workers, school teachers and nurses.

The meeting will discuss issues with the government contracts, daily wages and the general working conditions of labor groups in lslamabad.

The initiative aimed was taken to draft recommendations for the Federal government for consideration of demands by various said parties.