Husband stabs wife to death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A man stabbed young wife to death in Latifabad area on Monday night.

According to Police, accused Imran Bhatti has allegedly stabbed 35 years old wife Nida to death over a domestic dispute in Latifabad unit 8.

A - Section Police shifted dead body of the slain woman to nearby hospital for autopsy and started investigation of the matter while case has been registered against the accused.