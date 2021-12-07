UrduPoint.com

Husband Stabs Wife To Death

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A man stabbed young wife to death in Latifabad area on Monday night.

According to Police, accused Imran Bhatti has allegedly stabbed 35 years old wife Nida to death over a domestic dispute in Latifabad unit 8.

A - Section Police shifted dead body of the slain woman to nearby hospital for autopsy and started investigation of the matter while case has been registered against the accused.

