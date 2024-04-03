Open Menu

Hyderabad: 30 Profiteers Fined 84,000 Rupees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: 30 Profiteers Fined 84,000 Rupees

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of 30 businessmen were fined Rs84000 during the operations against the profiteers on the 23rd day of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of 30 businessmen were fined Rs84000 during the operations against the profiteers on the 23rd day of Ramazan.

According to the details, actions were taken across the district for not displaying the price lists at appropriate places and charging excessive prices of meat, vegetable, fruit and other essential items. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Mehwish Aijaz visited various markets of taluka city along with Mukhtiarkar Musrat Baloch and collected a fine of 40 thousand rupees from 6 traders who violated the rules.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa collected fines amounting to 15000 rupees from 11 traders in various areas of taluka Qasimabad. Similarly, in the Liaquatabad area, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani imposed fines of 25,000 rupees on 5 traders, while Assistant Commissioner Anees Abbasi imposed fines of 4,000 rupees on 8 traders in taluka various areas of taluka rural.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Market From

Recent Stories

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collect ..

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection

13 minutes ago
 Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 2 ..

Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 26

18 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

17 minutes ago
 Out of school children to get free education in pr ..

Out of school children to get free education in private schools

17 minutes ago
 Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel a ..

Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel attacks in Gaza

17 minutes ago
 19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

17 minutes ago
Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school sh ..

Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school shooting

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

19 minutes ago
 DC visits BISP center Larkana

DC visits BISP center Larkana

19 minutes ago
 Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federati ..

Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federation graft scandal

32 minutes ago
 PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top ta ..

PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top talent

19 minutes ago
 CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise o ..

CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise of Chinese nationals in Shangla ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan