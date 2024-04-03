Hyderabad: 30 Profiteers Fined 84,000 Rupees

(@FahadShabbir)

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of 30 businessmen were fined Rs84000 during the operations against the profiteers on the 23rd day of Ramazan

According to the details, actions were taken across the district for not displaying the price lists at appropriate places and charging excessive prices of meat, vegetable, fruit and other essential items. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Mehwish Aijaz visited various markets of taluka city along with Mukhtiarkar Musrat Baloch and collected a fine of 40 thousand rupees from 6 traders who violated the rules.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa collected fines amounting to 15000 rupees from 11 traders in various areas of taluka Qasimabad. Similarly, in the Liaquatabad area, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani imposed fines of 25,000 rupees on 5 traders, while Assistant Commissioner Anees Abbasi imposed fines of 4,000 rupees on 8 traders in taluka various areas of taluka rural.