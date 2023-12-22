Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

Naaib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui has said that JI is trying to make the country a real welfare and Islamic state

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Naaib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui has said that JI is trying to make the country a real welfare and Islamic state.

The problems of Pakistan cannot be solved by traditional politicians, but only by those who live among the people and understand their sufferings.

He was interacting with the media and workers at the central election cell after submitting his nomination form for National Assembly constituency NA-219 Hyderabad.

Jamaat-e-Islami provincial leader Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Ameer of Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmed Khan and others were also present on this occasion.

He said that the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami has been raising its voice for national as well as local issues, effectively and I am fully aware of the problems and public difficulties of Hyderabad, therefore I have filed nomination papers from NA 219 of Hyderabad along with Karachi.

Aqeel Ahmed Khan said that JI was participating in the elections from every seat in Hyderabad. Sardar Zubair Khadim Solangi filed nomination papers from NA-218 Hyderabad One, Dr.

Miraj ul-Huda and Hafiz Tahir Majeed are candidates from NA-219 Hyderabad Two, Hafiz Tahir Majeed and Adnan Danish are candidates from NA-220 Hyderabad Three.

While Qari Mehboob Mahesar submitted nomination papers from PS 60, Advocate Fateh Muhammad Shoro from PS 61, Dr. Saifur Rahman from PS 62, Afaque Nasar from PS 63, Zaheer ud din Sheikh from PS 64 and Irfan Qaim Khani is candidate from PS 65.

He said that all our candidates have submitted their nomination papers but Zubair Solangi from NA-218, Adnan Danish from NA-220 and Qari Mehboob Mahesar from PS-60 will submit their papers on Saturday.

On the other hand, Secretary of Information of PPP Sindh, Aajiz Dhamra also submitted nomination papers for PS 64.

Meanwhile, multiple candidates associated with various political and religious parties, including PPP, MQM Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami, who are contesting for three National Assembly and six Provincial Assembly seats in Hyderabad district, have also submitted their papers.

