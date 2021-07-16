Hyderabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown schedule

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the power supply for 5 continuous hours in five separate feeders of two grid stations on different dates for the necessary repair and maintenance works

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the power supply for 5 continuous hours in five separate feeders of two grid stations on different dates for the necessary repair and maintenance works.

The company's spokesman informed on Friday that the power supply would be suspended from 7 am to 12 noon in the 11KV Sehrish Nagar feeder of Qasimabad grid station from July 17 to 19 and July 26 to 28.

A similar outage would be carried out during the same hours on 11 KV Shah Lateef feeder of Qasimabad on July 17 and 27, and on 11 KV Citizen and GM Shah feeders on July 27 and 28.

The power supply to 11 KV Bhitai Town Feeder of Rajputana grid station would be halted for 5 hours from 7 am to 12 noon on July 17, 27 and 28.