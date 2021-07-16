UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Shutdown Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown schedule

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the power supply for 5 continuous hours in five separate feeders of two grid stations on different dates for the necessary repair and maintenance works

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) will suspend the power supply for 5 continuous hours in five separate feeders of two grid stations on different dates for the necessary repair and maintenance works.

The company's spokesman informed on Friday that the power supply would be suspended from 7 am to 12 noon in the 11KV Sehrish Nagar feeder of Qasimabad grid station from July 17 to 19 and July 26 to 28.

A similar outage would be carried out during the same hours on 11 KV Shah Lateef feeder of Qasimabad on July 17 and 27, and on 11 KV Citizen and GM Shah feeders on July 27 and 28.

The power supply to 11 KV Bhitai Town Feeder of Rajputana grid station would be halted for 5 hours from 7 am to 12 noon on July 17, 27 and 28.

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad Same Qasimabad July From General Motors

Recent Stories

Govt facilitating farmers for development of econ ..

29 seconds ago

Kiev Vows to Tighten Entry Rules for Citizens of R ..

31 seconds ago

US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan announce new ..

32 seconds ago

Bahrain's Mohoric wins Tour stage day after anti-d ..

34 seconds ago

Secretaries Committee reaffirms its support to Gov ..

4 minutes ago

Minister directs to spray sacrificial animals to p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.