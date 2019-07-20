I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon successful elections: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) will be included in the constitutional framework just after the electoral phase which is the greatest success of Pakistani nation

He said this success become possible only with the interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Chaudhry also applauded the role of Pakistan Army and political parties.It is vital to mention here that polling is underway in the tribal areas that were merged in the K-P for first historical elections and people are using their right to vote for the first time.More than 28, 00,000 voters will exercise their right to vote and 285 candidates including two women candidates are contesting elections.