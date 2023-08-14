I-Day: Flag-hoisting ceremony held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Like in other parts of the country, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Sargodha with national fervour, and the national flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Main Campus Arts Council here.

Commissioner Sargodha Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shahrukh Kamal Siddiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran hoisted the national flag with the echoes of national anthem and the solute by a police contingent.

Later, addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that great sacrifices were offered for creation of an independent homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent and now all countrymen must play a role for development of the country. He expressed his determination that the flag of Pakistan would always fly high.

The DC Sargodha said in his address that there was need to educate the youth with special focus on science and technology so that they could get higher education and make their name and the nation's future bright.

The RPO, while congratulating the people of Sargodha on the Independence Day, said that today is the day to reaffirm the pledge that we should have to play our part for good name of our country. He also appealed to people to give full support to the administration for development of Sargodha.

The commissioner and other guests also cut the Independence Day cake. Tableaus, songs and speeches were also presented by children of different schools. Officers and staff of various departments were awarded with shields and certificates for their excellent performance.