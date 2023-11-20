Open Menu

Iconic Poet 'Faiz Ahmad Faiz' Remembred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Iconic poet 'Faiz Ahmad Faiz' remembred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Iconic poet and writer Faiz Ahmad Faiz was remembered on his 39th death anniversary today (Monday) where fans from all walks of life through media platforms paid him rich tributes for his unforgettable services.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on February 13, 1911, at Kala Qader in the Narowal district of Punjab.

He was a notable member of the Progressive Writers’ Movement and an avowed Marxist. He received the Lenin Peace prize from the Soviet Union in 1962, a private news channel reported.

Faiz's literary work was posthumously publicly honoured when the Pakistani Government conferred upon him the nation’s highest civil award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1990.

The timeless quality of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poetry and its multi-layered resonances across cultures have been a source of inspiration to many, including the distinguished academic Anjum Altaf, who transmuted and adapted Faiz’s poems into a 2018 collection, Transgressions: Poems Inspired by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

His major literary works include, 'Naqsh-e-Faryadi', 'Dast-e-Saba', 'Zindan-Nama', 'Dast-e-Tah-e-Sung', 'Mere Dil Mere Musafir', 'Sar-e-Wadi-e-Sina' which have been combined as one book 'Nuskha Haa-e-Wafa'.

He passed away in Lahore on November 20, 1984.

