UrduPoint.com

ICTP Pay Rs 1224 M To Families Of Martyred And Deceased Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ICTP pay Rs 1224 m to families of martyred and deceased personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) on Monday paid amount of Rs 1224 million to the bereaved families of martyred and deceased employees admissible under PM Assistance Package.

The policemen in the Federal Capital have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs. The courageous role played by the police has won millions of hearts as the brave custodians of law and order. They prevented many disasters by taking timely action against criminal elements.Several police officials and Jawans of Islamabad police sacrificed their lives during performing duty.

According to police spokesman, For the compensation to the families of martyred personnel, an amount of Rs. 1,224 million was paid to the families of martyers (Shuhada) and deceased employees under PM Assistance Package which has been previously pending for last eight years.

Similarly, Rs. 17.5 million was also distributed among families of Shuhada, deceased officials and other police personnel for welfare.

Besides this, recruitment of next of kin of Shuhada was also completed and a total of 328 inductions were made including 235 constables, 53 followers and 40 in ministerial staff. No case of recruitment of next of kin of martyred personnel is pending with Islamabad force at present.

Among other initiatives for the personnel of the force, the major steps to boost the morale include increase in salary of 9,500 officers as well as in DA Allowance & Ration Allowance; 30 gallantry awards for ICP Police Officers from Constable to IGP; promotions of five SP temporary basis, 14 Inspectors, 28 Sub-Inspectors, 33 ASIs; sanction for establishment of first ever National Police Hospital at a total cost Rs.5.864 billion; e-health system introduced for police officials to ensure their fitness by reducing health related risks and awarding of law & order and executive allowance.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Criminals Gold From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boo ..

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boosting publishing industry’s ..

11 minutes ago
 Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

31 minutes ago
 PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

48 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

56 minutes ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

1 hour ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.