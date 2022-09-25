UrduPoint.com

IED Explosion: Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In N Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

IED Explosion: Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in general area Esham of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday in a news release said an improvised explosive device exploded in general area Esham, North Waziristan District on September 24.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal (42), resident of Attock and Naik Hussain Ahmed (38), resident of Okara who embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The ISPR said that clearance of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

