SC Adjourns Plots Allotment Case Till May 21
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 10:48 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to the allotment of plots to the judges and bureaucrats by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) till May 21
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to the allotment of plots to the judges and bureaucrats by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) till May 21.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Munib Akhtar Khan heard the case. The court said that the lawyers of FGEHA could give cross-arguments on next hearing.
The petitioners’ lawyer argued that their objection is on the method adopted for the allotments.
He said that the authority has allotted plots to juniors and ignored senior officers.
The lawyer said that the authority has changed the policy regarding the age limit in 2009 but it was restored again in 2014. He said that plots of thousands of employees have been cancelled due to the policies of housing authority.
The court noted that this case was related to the allotment method by the department and this bench was currently viewing the matter of IHC’s decision.
Recent Stories
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC
IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs
Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach
Court acquits PTI founder in two cases
PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC4 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs4 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach4 minutes ago
-
Court acquits PTI founder in two cases4 minutes ago
-
PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development4 minutes ago
-
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development16 minutes ago
-
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases16 minutes ago
-
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrests two more POs16 minutes ago
-
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in production areas19 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 2325 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza25 minutes ago