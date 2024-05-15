Court Acquits PTI Founder In Two Cases
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A lower court on Wednesday acquitted the PTI founder in two cases registered by the Khanna Police Station Islamabad pertaining to vandalizing the public property.
Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal accepted the acquittal plea of the PTI founder while announcing the verdict.
The court said that the accused was being acquitted due to the lack of evidence against him.
Meanwhile, another lower court reserved its verdict on the acquittal plea of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in an FIR registered by the Aabpara Police Station regarding violation of Section-144.
