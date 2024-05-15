Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

The Sindh Government on Wednesday repatriated Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani, District & Sessions Judge, from his present position as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi to the High Court of Sindh (SHC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Sindh Government on Wednesday repatriated Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani, District & Sessions Judge, from his present position as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi to the High Court of Sindh (SHC).

The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department issued a notification to the effect in pursuant to letter dated 18-03-2024 of High Court of Sindh.

"Consequent upon repatriation of Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani, Muhammad Aminullah Siddiqui Advocate has been appointed as special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi, for a period of two and half years, with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the said post," the notification said.