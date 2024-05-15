Special Judge Anti Corruption Repatriated To SHC
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:48 PM
The Sindh Government on Wednesday repatriated Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani, District & Sessions Judge, from his present position as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi to the High Court of Sindh (SHC)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Sindh Government on Wednesday repatriated Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani, District & Sessions Judge, from his present position as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi to the High Court of Sindh (SHC).
The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department issued a notification to the effect in pursuant to letter dated 18-03-2024 of High Court of Sindh.
"Consequent upon repatriation of Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani, Muhammad Aminullah Siddiqui Advocate has been appointed as special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi, for a period of two and half years, with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the said post," the notification said.
Recent Stories
SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21
IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs
Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach
Court acquits PTI founder in two cases
PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 2110 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs10 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach10 minutes ago
-
Court acquits PTI founder in two cases10 minutes ago
-
PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development10 minutes ago
-
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development22 minutes ago
-
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases22 minutes ago
-
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrests two more POs22 minutes ago
-
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in production areas25 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 2331 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza31 minutes ago