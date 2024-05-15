Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach

Executive Engineer (Xen) of Public Health Engineer (PHE) Hub Balach Amir on Wednesday said that measures were being taken on an emergency basis to continue the uninterrupted supply of water to people of Gadani city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Executive Engineer (Xen) of Public Health Engineer (PHE) Hub Balach Amir on Wednesday said that measures were being taken on an emergency basis to continue the uninterrupted supply of water to people of Gadani city.

He expressed these views while talking officers during assuming charge of his office.

The Xen was briefed regarding the shortage of water and other issues of the Department.

The directive of the district administration district Hub, Xen PHE has taken notice of the problem of water shortage being faced by the public.

He said that a crackdown would be launched against several water tankers and tractors involved in stealing water from the Gadani hydrant channel of District Hub saying that the operation against water tankers to be started with help of police.

Water is currently being supplied to Gadani city from the pumping station of PHE Hub through Water bowser, he said and added that the daily urban requirement of the coastal Tehsil Gadani was 500,000 gallons of water.

He said that as the supply of water from the irrigation canal to the PHE pond has been stopped for the past one week, water is being supplied to the coastal town wells from alternative sources.