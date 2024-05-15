IG Punjab Pins Badges To Promoted DSPs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:48 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar arranged a dignified ceremony in honor of the officers promoted to the rank of DSPs, at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar arranged a dignified ceremony in honor of the officers promoted to the rank of DSPs, at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.
Dr. Usman Anwar pinned the ranks of DSPs to 26 police officers. Families, children and relatives of the promoted officers specially participated in the ceremony.
The IG Punjab and senior officers congratulated the promoted officers and their families.
Dr Usman Anwar gave important instructions to the newly promoted DSPs about their supervisory role. He said that all officers should focus on modern policing applications and make IT-based modern technology an integral part of their policing. He said that scope of safe cities authority and organized crime unit is gradually expanding to all districts of Punjab. Punjab Police will be further strengthened, performance will improve with new Safe City projects, and advanced Organized Crime units departments, he added.
He further said that crime control and investigation related matters have been improved with collaboration of human intelligence and artificial intelligence.
The IG Punjab said that command and public have high hopes about the professional responsibilities, fairness and good behavior from the promoted officers during new responsibilities as DSPs. He said that registration of FIR is the main thing, in which no delay is accepted and it is the responsibility of the DSPs to ensure strict action against those responsible for delays.
The newly promoted DSPs reiterated their commitment to facilitate public service delivery wholeheartedly. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters, DIG Establishment I & II, AIG Admin and other officers were also present in the event.
Recent Stories
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC
SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21
Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach
Court acquits PTI founder in two cases
PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC17 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 2117 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach17 minutes ago
-
Court acquits PTI founder in two cases17 minutes ago
-
PM for PSDP programmes ensuring sustainable development17 minutes ago
-
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development29 minutes ago
-
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases29 minutes ago
-
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities29 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrests two more POs29 minutes ago
-
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in production areas32 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 2338 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza38 minutes ago