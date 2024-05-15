IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar arranged a dignified ceremony in honor of the officers promoted to the rank of DSPs, at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar arranged a dignified ceremony in honor of the officers promoted to the rank of DSPs, at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

Dr. Usman Anwar pinned the ranks of DSPs to 26 police officers. Families, children and relatives of the promoted officers specially participated in the ceremony.

The IG Punjab and senior officers congratulated the promoted officers and their families.

Dr Usman Anwar gave important instructions to the newly promoted DSPs about their supervisory role. He said that all officers should focus on modern policing applications and make IT-based modern technology an integral part of their policing. He said that scope of safe cities authority and organized crime unit is gradually expanding to all districts of Punjab. Punjab Police will be further strengthened, performance will improve with new Safe City projects, and advanced Organized Crime units departments, he added.

He further said that crime control and investigation related matters have been improved with collaboration of human intelligence and artificial intelligence.

The IG Punjab said that command and public have high hopes about the professional responsibilities, fairness and good behavior from the promoted officers during new responsibilities as DSPs. He said that registration of FIR is the main thing, in which no delay is accepted and it is the responsibility of the DSPs to ensure strict action against those responsible for delays.

The newly promoted DSPs reiterated their commitment to facilitate public service delivery wholeheartedly. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters, DIG Establishment I & II, AIG Admin and other officers were also present in the event.