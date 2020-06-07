IESCO chief for adopting safety measures during maintenance work

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has urged the staff to adopt all precautionary and safety measures during maintenance work on transmission lines.

He said the line staff was our precious asset and a slight negligence and carelessness could prove fatal. Health and life protection of line staff was top priority of the company, he said in a statement issued here Sunday.

He maintained that safety culture would be promoted in the company as there was no substitute of human life.

He asked the officials to ensure following all safety SOPs during maintenance work. Use proper safety gears including helmet, gloves and belt etc.

The CEO also directed all field officers to follow the safety measures in letter and spirit and check them during maintenance work.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against those staff members found without safety gear during the maintenance work.