IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Shams, Pandorian, Ghori Garden, Frash Town, Service Road East, E-8 Navy, G-9/4, alcatel, I-8 Markaz, I-10/ 1, G-13/2, F-11/1, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Patriata, Anguri, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu.II, Golf City, Bhara Kahu, NIH, NCP, Mengyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Desto, Athal, Rawalpindi City Circle, T&T, Khanna Road, Benazir Bhutto, Gangal, APHS, Sector 4, Tamasamaabad, Liaquat Bagh, Gulshanabad, Iqbal Road, Muslimabad. , Gulzar Shaheed, Sarafa Bazar, Kayani Road, Race Course, Askari XI, Cobb Line, Radio Pak, Nogzi, Lakho Road, Mohanpura, Muslim Town, Jinah Road, Asgarmal, Golra, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International, Modern Flour Mill, NRC, Charing Cross, Dhok Chowdhury, Zircon Heights, Westridge, Rajahabad, New Race Course, P&T Wini, CWO, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Jahangir Road, Rawalpindi. III, RIC, SPD.II, Chaklala Garrison, Makkah Chowk, Rahmatabad.

II, car Chowk, Park View, CNC, National Park, Topi Pump, Gulshan Colony, MSF, Humayun, Defense Road Askari 14, Gulshan Fatima , Yusi Lakhan, Cantt, Sagri, Kahota City II, Doberan, Ghazan Khan, Nara Matur. , New Mandira, PAECHS, Sukhu, Raman, CB Khan.II, Attock Circle, Ghazi Kohli, Taxila, PMC, Wah General Hospital, Colonel Sher Khan, Pathargarh, Moosa, Nad Topa, Attock. Rural, Attock Cantt., Haji Shah, Shamsabad, Pindi Ghep, Mithial, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City. 2, Pari, Mahfouz Shaheed, Ahmedal, Gagan, Jhelum Circle, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Sarai Alamgir, Jakhar, City Housing, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Madu Kals, Hasnot, Nathwala, Sanghui, Safdar Shaheed, Dina. 4 City, Mankiala, Kot Dhamek, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Kangar Thati, Chakwal Circle, Baharpur, Line Park, Jamal Wall, Manara, Sarpak, Dera Muslim, Latifal, Khanpur, Pannwal, Bisharat, Dufar, Toba, Kachhari, Pannwal, Bhikri Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Race Course, Askari XI, AFIRM, Muslimabad , Iqbal Road, Gulshanabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Cobb Line, Jahangir Road, MSF, National Park, Khanna Road, CNC, SPD. 2, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump, Rahmatabad.

Two Feeders, from 11.00 PM to 13.00 PM, RIC, Benazir Bhutto, Chiklala Garrison, Gangal, Makkah Chowk, Sector 4, Hamayun Road, APHS Feeders and surroundings.