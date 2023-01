IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According toIESCOSpokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, G-6/3, Zia Masjid, Tufail Shaheed, T&T, Chatta Bakhtawar, Highway, F-8/3, FHS, Police Line, Meera Jaffar, F -11/2, Bhara Kahu, Pindi Point, Birut Nimble, Upper Topa, Patriata, Peer Sohaw, Angori, Shahpur, Shahdara, Mangyal, Disto, T&T, Teret, Bhara Kahu Two, Golf City, Bhara Kahu Feeders , Rawalpindi City Circle, Faizabad, Raja Sultan, Khuram Colony, Air Force, Muslim Town, Dhok Hakmdad, City, Major Masood, Jama Masjid, Gulzar Shaheed, Eid Gah, People's Colony, Race Course, Nest Road, Pindhon, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Adamji Road, Jail Park, Swan Garden One, Mohra Nagyal, Jhanda, Humayun, Defense Road, Askari XIV, Ranyal, Shah Jeevan, Chongi No. 22, Rawat, Kahota City One, Lahtrar One, Hanif Shaheed.

. , Mohra Nagyal, New Rawat, Pind Jatlan, Jarrar Camp, Jhata Hatial Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, Mushtaq, Hussain, Dharek, Pind Padian, Sangjani, Purmiana, Ghari Afghanan, Islampura, Brahma, Ghorghashti, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, Dar es Salaam, Mansar, Tin Mela, Hameed, City, Mithial, Qutbal, Jhang, Dhaknir, Dharnal, Galial, Gul Muhammad, Khanda Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhawan. , Ara Bazar, Mangan, Kallar Kahar, Sarpak, Adhi, Dhudyal Rural, Dhrogi Rajgan, Bhikri, Dandot, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sughrpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Malkwal, Akwal, Bilalabad, Bhadyal. , Patwali Feeders, Jhelum Circle, 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Ajmal Shaheed, Sana Allah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, F-8 Civil Line, Akram Shaheed, F-2 Chip board, F-10 Kala Base, Burian, Industrial, M. Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Chatala, Bhadyal, Col. Mohammad Akram, Sandal, Nai Khanqah, Mil Awan, Shah Safir, Kangar Thatathi Feeders, GSO Circle, 09:00 am to 04:00 pm to, G-14/3&4, Nest Road, G-13/4 Extension Feeders, 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Pindi Point and surrounding areas.