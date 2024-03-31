Open Menu

Iftar Dinner For Orphan, Special Children Held At Turkish Consulate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Iftar dinner for orphan, special children held at Turkish Consulate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency TIKA organized an Iftar dinner with 159 orphans and disabled children here Turkish Consulate General with the participation of nearly 20 NGOs.

According to a press release, Eid git sets were distributed among orphan and special children in the program attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Songu and TIKAs Karachi Coordinator Hilil Ibrahim Basaran and other NGO representatives were also present on the occasion.

Speaking in the occasion, Governor Kamran Tessori emphasised the importance of taking care of orphans and special children and congratulated the NGOs operating in this regard and thanked Turkiye for bringing together Pakistan's special children at the Iftar program.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his great honor to participate in the program and thanked the organizers of the program.

Turkish Consul General Cenal Sangu said he was very pleased to host the Iftar program held with most beautiful children of Karachi.

This sacred month challenges us to live by the highest moral standards and extend compassion, love, tolerance and help to those in need, he added.

TIKA coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran stated that NGOs have an important place in social development and that would be incomplete without NGOs and thanked them for participating in the program.

The iftar program ended with the distribution of Eid gift sets by the Sindh Chief Minister and the Sindh Governor.

Iftar programs were organized for a total of 500 orphans and special children in Islamabad and Sindh province. Eid sets were also gifted to 500 children who attended the Iftar programs, bringing smiles to the faces of the beautiful children.

TIKA served Ramazan tables by providing food aid to a total of 2000 families in the cities of Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Kotli, Karachi and Dadu.

In Karachi, with the cooperation of Pakistan Baitulmal, TIKA organized an Iftar dinner for approximately 1000 people in need.

More Stories From Pakistan