Iftar Dinner For Orphan, Special Children Held At Turkish Consulate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency TIKA organized an Iftar dinner with 159 orphans and disabled children here Turkish Consulate General with the participation of nearly 20 NGOs.
According to a press release, Eid git sets were distributed among orphan and special children in the program attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.
The Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Songu and TIKAs Karachi Coordinator Hilil Ibrahim Basaran and other NGO representatives were also present on the occasion.
Speaking in the occasion, Governor Kamran Tessori emphasised the importance of taking care of orphans and special children and congratulated the NGOs operating in this regard and thanked Turkiye for bringing together Pakistan's special children at the Iftar program.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his great honor to participate in the program and thanked the organizers of the program.
Turkish Consul General Cenal Sangu said he was very pleased to host the Iftar program held with most beautiful children of Karachi.
This sacred month challenges us to live by the highest moral standards and extend compassion, love, tolerance and help to those in need, he added.
TIKA coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran stated that NGOs have an important place in social development and that would be incomplete without NGOs and thanked them for participating in the program.
The iftar program ended with the distribution of Eid gift sets by the Sindh Chief Minister and the Sindh Governor.
Iftar programs were organized for a total of 500 orphans and special children in Islamabad and Sindh province. Eid sets were also gifted to 500 children who attended the Iftar programs, bringing smiles to the faces of the beautiful children.
TIKA served Ramazan tables by providing food aid to a total of 2000 families in the cities of Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Kotli, Karachi and Dadu.
In Karachi, with the cooperation of Pakistan Baitulmal, TIKA organized an Iftar dinner for approximately 1000 people in need.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman hit to death18 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1308 injured in 1207 road accidents in Punjab18 minutes ago
-
New DPO Mansehra hosts Khuli Kutchery to address public concerns18 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Traffic Police launches crackdown on illegal practices18 minutes ago
-
Wahdat Colony market inspected18 minutes ago
-
FCCI office-bearers congratulate Dr Amjad Saqib for Hilal-e-Imtiaz28 minutes ago
-
Youth from North Waziristan embark on educational tour of Lahore and Islamabad28 minutes ago
-
IG releases funds for 150 children affected by thalassemia28 minutes ago
-
Two murder cases solved, criminals arrested37 minutes ago
-
10 people killed, 12 other injured in rain, hailstorms related incident in KP37 minutes ago
-
Jamiat Ul Quraish urges govt to control cattle smuggling37 minutes ago
-
Sardar Hashmat group wins DBA Dera elections37 minutes ago