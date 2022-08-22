IGP lauds police performance in by-election of NA-245

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon congratulated the Additional IGP Karachi and the officers and personnel of city Police for the peaceful conduct of by-election of NA-245 constituency.

According to spokesman of Sindh Police on Monday, the IGP also appreciated and praised the performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies in the by-election.