IGP Organizes Ceremony In Honor Of Heroes Of Punjab Police

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar organized a ceremony in honor of the heroes of Punjab Police who went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the protection of precious human lives, at the Central Police Office

Dr. Usman Anwar awarded cash rewards to the brave personnel.

In the ceremony, 12 officers and officials from different districts were given certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

Constable Ghulam Shabbir was award for saving a woman who tried to commit suicide by climbing a mobile tower in Rawalpindi.

ASI Muhammad Siddique saved a police person's life who tried to commit suicide by spraying petrol and setting fire. He was given a certificate of appreciation and an award.

Sub-Inspector Ali Asghar, Constable Muhammad Usman were awarded for rescuing a woman who tried to commit suicide in the canal. Other officials who received awards included Inspector Ghazi Muhammad Akhtar, Aftab Iqbal, Abdullah, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Imran, Javed Iqbal and Muhammad Owais.

These officials ensured the safety of precious human lives without caring about their own lives in different incidents.

The IG Punjab gave 50,000 with CC-I to the above officials, the Names will be engraved on the special wall of the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar strongly encouraged all the officers who received the awards and said that the officers who risked their lives to ensure the safety of precious human lives are valuable assets of the department.

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Investigation Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IGP PHP Abdul Karim, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment II- Zeeshan Asghar, DIG CTD Punjab Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and other officers participated in the event.

