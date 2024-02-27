Open Menu

IGP Sindh Tells Students Of MUET To Excel In Their Studies

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja has asked the students to excel in their studies because the coming time will not offer prospects of good jobs to mediocre or below-mediocre students

Addressing the students at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) in Jamshoro district on Tuesday the IGP underscored while giving his own reference that the students should seek inspiration from the people who succeed in their respective professions.

He recalled that when he was a university student he became inspired by a police officer after which he attempted and qualified for the competitive exams conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

He, however, observed that often the motivation behind becoming a government officer among the people was the social status and not the public service.

"The British colonizers left the sub-continent very long ago, their customs are still in place in Pakistan's state system," he observed.

He noted that the foreign-qualified students of India return to their country to offer their services but in Pakistan, a brain drain was often witnessed as the foreign-educated young people tend to stay abroad.

The IGP apprised that he visited MUET to interact with the faculty of the Textile Department to get their recommendations about modifying the police uniform.

Raja added that he received preliminary recommendations about the quality of fabric and its colour which would be used in the new uniform of the Sindh Traffic Police.

Vice Chancellor of MUET Dr Taha Hussain Ali also expressed his views.

APP/zmb/

