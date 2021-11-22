IGP suspends SHO during visit to Shalimar police station

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday conducted surprise visit of Shalimar police station and suspended its Station House Officer (SHO).

The IGP along with by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Syed Akbar Ali Shah also inspected the record and front desk of police stations.

He directed to improve arrangements to facilitate the citizens and directed Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to report at Central Police Office.

Islamabad police chief said that police station is the basic unit of police department and aggrieved persons visit police stations for relied and justice.

He said that it is our prime responsibility to provide them relief as it would also help to improve the image of the force and get further liaison with public.

The IGP also conducted meeting with SP and SDPO Saddar Zone to review law and order situation in the area. He said that every possible step should be taken to provide relief to people at their doorsteps and patrolling measures to be enhanced in the area.

He also directed for effective action against drug pushers and dispose of under investigation cases on merit.

The purpose of surprise visits to police stations is to review the performance of police stations and measures to provide relief to citizens.