IGP takes notice of killing of three people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar, taking notice of killing of three people in a firing incident in Baghbanpura area, sought a report from the capital city police officer.

He directed the officers to reach the spot immediately and take steps to arrest the accused with the help of the safe city cameras.

The IGP also issued orders to arrest the accused as soon as possible and ensure justice tothe families on priority.