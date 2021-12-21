UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Maryam, Safdar's Appeals Till Jan 18, In Avenfield Property Reference

IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar's appeals till Jan 18, in Avenfield Property reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 18, on appeals of PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (reted) Muhammad Safdar against their convictions in Avenfield Property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 18, on appeals of PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (reted) Muhammad Safdar against their convictions in Avenfield Property reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani adjourned further hearing in the case on the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)' s prosecutor. Maryam Nawaz and her husband appeared before the court along with their legal team.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Farooq noted that NAB prosecutor Usman Ghani Cheema had given application for adjournment as he couldn't appear this day due to sickness.

The application said that Cheema had been suffering from fever since last day and doctors had suggested him for bed rest and quarantine.

The prosecutor said he was not able to travel and couldn't attend the proceeding this day.

Maryam's lawyer Irfan Qadir Advocate said he had no objections over the adjournment of case. At this, the bench adjourned further hearing of the appeals till January 18.

The Accountability Court had announced imprisonment sentences along with fine to Maryam Nawaz and her husband. The accused had challenged their conviction before the high court.

