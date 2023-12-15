Open Menu

IHC Declares NA-35, 36 Demarcation Null And Void

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 06:37 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared the demarcation of the two National Assembly seats, NA-35 and NA-36, null and void

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared the demarcation of the two National Assembly seats, NA-35 and NA-36, null and void.

The Chief Justice of IHC, Amir Farooq issued the order on Friday.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to redefine the Constituencies after hearing all the parties again.

