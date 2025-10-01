Open Menu

IHC Instructs AGP To Nominate Officer For Briefing On Missing Person Issue

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 07:48 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed Attorney General of Pakistan and Ministry of Defense to nominate an officer to brief the court in-camera on issue of missing person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed Attorney General of Pakistan and Ministry of Defense to nominate an officer to brief the court in-camera on issue of missing person.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court has issued a written order for the hearing of the case of a missing citizen, in which it has been stated that the federal government was directed to prepare a compensation policy for the families of victims of enforced disappearances.

In compliance with the court order, the Ministry of Interior formed a special committee which declared the family of missing citizen Omar Abdullah eligible for financial assistance in its meeting on September 8, 2025.

The court was informed that an amount of Rs 5 million would be directly transferred to the bank account of Zainab Zaeem Khan.

The court asked the petitioners to confirm at the next hearing whether the money was received in their account or not. The court wrote in the order that according to the data available in the court records, 572 people were declared as forcibly disappeared during the last five years. The real issue of enforced disappearances is still pending. A designated senior officer should give an in-camera briefing to the court. The next hearing of the case will be on October 6.

